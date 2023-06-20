Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], June 20 (ANI): A hookah centre at Mailardevpally area in Telangana's Rangareddy was raided and 20 people were arrested on Monday for running the shop late at night, the police said.

A case has been registered and the probe is on.

The surprise raid was carried out by a team of police when officials found that hookah outlet operating during restricted hours.

"We raided a hookah centre yesterday(Monday) at midnight at Durganagar, Mailardevpally," Madhu, Circle Inspector of Police, Mailardevpally said, while adding that 20 people were arrested during the raid.

He said that they have a licence, but were found running the outlet till late at night. "We have registered a case in this regard, and are further looking into it," he added. (ANI)

