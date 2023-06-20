Mumbai, June 21: In a horrific incident, a woman in Mumbai reportedly had her skin permanently damaged owing to an expensive HydraFacial at a spa. Prashant Rane, a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) corporator who assisted the woman in filing the FIR, claims that the face cost Rs 17,500. Rane had shared "before and after" pictures of the woman, which he later deleted. The unfortunate incident took place after the woman took a hydrafacial treatment at the Glow Luxe salon in Andheri's Kamdhenu Shopping Centre on June 17.

After the procedure, the lady had burning sensations, which prompted her to visit a dermatologist. The dermatologist identified the woman as having skin burns and other long-term effects of the procedure. Later, the woman asked Prashant Rane, an MNS corporator in the area, to assist her in filing a police complaint in the matter. Henna Tattoos Cause Aussie Woman to Almost Lose Her Hands; Here’s What You Should Know.

A woman went to the Glow Luxe salon for a facial from the Kamdhenu shopping centre in Andheri Lokhandwala, wherein the use of subpar materials and methods resulted in burning of skin. A dermatologist certified 4.5 out of 8 severity for lasting harm. I've helped the woman in lodging the FIR and secure justice, wrote Rane in caption to one of his recent tweets.

Many Twitter users expressed horror at the occurrence and demanded that these salons be regulated. "My God! Even after paying Rs 17,500, this is the result of ruining the lady’s skin", a user expressed her shock, while another termed the incident as, "Horrible". Pimple Turns Out to be Skin Cancer: 52-year-old Woman Pops a Painful Pimple on Her Nose, Later Diagnosed With a Deadly Cancer.

"With a good beautician, a facial can be relaxing and soothing but sometimes it actually does more harm than good due to an allergic reaction to some cream, wrong massaging techniques, or ignorance on the part of the beautician", said a user while pointing out the importance of industry experts.

