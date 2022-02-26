Hyderabad, Feb 25 (PTI) Telangana on Saturday recorded 241 new COVID-19 cases and pushed the tally to 7,88,624. There were no deaths today and the toll till now remains at 4,111.

The recovery rate is 99.03 per cent.

A bulletin said 512 people recuperated from the infection and took the cumulative number of recoveries to 7,80,974 so far.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 76 fresh cases followed by districts of Ranga Reddy (21) and Medchal Malkajgiri (12).

The number of active cases is 3,539, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate is 0.52 per cent, it said.

