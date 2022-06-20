Hyderabad, Jun 20 (PTI) Telangana on Monday recorded 246 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall caseload to 7,96,301 so far.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 185.

A Health Department bulletin said 155 people recuperated from the infectious disease and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,90,073.

The recovery rate stood at 99.22 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 20,507 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 2,117, it said.

