Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 16 (ANI): Four persons were arrested for allegedly providing fake educational certificates in Hyderabad, said police.

The arrests were done by the Commissioner's Task Force (South Zone) and Nampally Police.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Drunk Man Hacks Toddler to Death in Bulandshahr, Gets Lynched by Villagers; Case Registered.

"The Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone & Nampally Police apprehended four persons who were providing fake educational certificates to needy aspirants and were asking for a huge amount of money from them," said DCP, Central Zone, M Rajesh Chandra.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Ex-MLA Mukhtar Ansari Gets 10 Years in Prison Under Gangsters Act for Murder of Congress Leader Ajay Rai's Brother.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)