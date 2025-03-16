Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], March 16 (ANI): Tragedy struck at a swimming pool in Rangareddy, Telangana, when 60-year-old MD Hasan, a tiffin master, died from a severe head injury sustained while diving into the pool, according to a police official.

The incident occurred at the JSR Swimming Pool near Arka School under Meerpet Police Station.

The deceased, identified as MD Hasan, was a tiffin master and a resident of Rachalapalle in Midjil Mandal of Mahabubnagar district.

"The deceased, a tiffin master and resident of Rachalapalle, Midjil Mandal of Mahabubnagar district, had gone to the swimming pool around 2:30 pm on Sunday. After diving into the pool, he suffered a severe head injury and was rushed to Naveena Hospital in Hasthinapuram for treatment," said the police official.

Despite rushed medical treatment, Hasan succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

