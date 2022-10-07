Hyderabad, Oct 7 (PTI) Telangana on Friday recorded 76 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,38,376 so far.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 44.

A bulletin said 93 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries to 8,33,774 till date.

The recovery rate stood at 99.45 per cent.

No fresh fatality due to the infectious disease occurred and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 8,182 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 491, it said.

