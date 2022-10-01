Hyderabad, Oct 1 (PTI) Telangana on Saturday recorded 84 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,37,969.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: 1 Killed, 3 Injured in Post-Navratri Firing Near Kandivali; Killers Nabbed From Gujarat.

Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 46.

A bulletin said 99 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,33,215.

Also Read | UP Road Accident: At Least 10 Killed, A Dozen Injured As Tractor-Trolley Carrying Pilgrims Overturns in Kanpur.

The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent.

No fresh fatality due to the infection occurred and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 8,313 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 643.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)