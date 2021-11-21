Hyderabad, Nov 21 (PTI) Telangana on Sunday recorded 103 fresh coronavirus cases and one related fatality taking the total positives in the state to 6.74 lakh and the toll to 3,981 respectively.

The number of active cases stood at 3,575, a state government bulletin said. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 49 cases followed by Rangareddy district 13. Out of the 33 districts-- 14 recorded zero new infections.

A total of 22,902 samples were tested today. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 2.82 crore.

A total of 153 COVID-19 recoveries were reported today taking the total number of recoveries to 6,66,999.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 98.87 per cent and 0.59 per cent respectively, the bulletin said.

