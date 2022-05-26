Hyderabad, May 26 (PTI) A total of 47 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Telangana on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 7,93,044 so far, a Health Department bulletin said.

The death toll remained at 4,111 as no fatalities due to the infection were reported today, it said.

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of 26 cases followed by 18 in Ranga Reddy district.

A total of 28 people recovered from the infection today, taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,88,516.

The active cases stood at 417, the bulletin said.

A total of 12,971 samples were tested during the day, and the total number examined till date was 3,49,58,986.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate 99.43 per cent.

