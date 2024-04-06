Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 (ANI): The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enthusiastically celebrated the party's 44th foundation day at the BJP state headquarters here on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion of the Bharatiya Janata Party's foundation day to the party workers and citizens.

"I extend my warmest wishes to the people of Telangana and BJP workers on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda," said Reddy.

Reddy emphasised the dedicated efforts of party workers under the leadership of Narendra Modi over the past nine and a half years, asserting that every worker is contributing to the party's mission with enthusiasm.

He highlighted significant milestones achieved under Modi's leadership, including the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and the implementation of various welfare schemes aimed at uplifting the poor and marginalised sections of society.

Reddy praised Modi's global leadership and India's heightened stature on the world stage under his governance, while also expressing confidence in achieving a resounding victory for the NDA with the slogan "Phir Ek Baar" in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party was established on April 6, 1980, under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani.

"We are taking the country towards development, progressing on our ideological path as shown by Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay. There is talk amongst the public that PM Modi should return to power," Reddy told ANI.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also paid floral tributes to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay on the occasion of BJP foundation day in Gandhinagar.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also unfurled the party flag in Dehradun, on the occasion of BJP foundation day.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other BJP leaders paid floral tributes to Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Bhopal on the occasion of BJP foundation day.

Earlier in the day, BJP national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda remembered the BJP's stalwarts and paid respect to them on the occasion of the party's foundation day.

JP Nadda also wished all party workers and said the party is moving ahead on the path of unprecedented victory in the upcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes to party workers on the occasion.

Another party leader and Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, extending his wishes, said, "Heartiest greetings on the foundation day of BJP. I congratulate all the party workers, who based on their tireless hard work have made BJP the number one political party not only in India but in the world."

"Formed on April 6, 1980, the BJP is the world's largest party at present. The origins of the party date back to the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, which was formed in 1951 by Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. (ANI)

