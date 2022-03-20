Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 20 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday condemned the alleged attack on Hindus in Bodhan in Telangana and claimed that Hindu youths were attacked by the parties All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and police.

"Six months ago, the Municipal Council passed a resolution to install a statue of Shivaji (Chhatrapati Shivaji) in Bodhan. As per the resolution, the statue was installed then why this opposition," questioned Bandi Sanjay.

"It is foolish to attack with stones. It is alleged that the same thing happened in Bhainsa as in Bodhan," he added.

Bandi Sanjay made it clear that he would stand by the Hindus. He questioned whether Shivaji came to India from Pakistan or from Bangladesh. Bandi Sanjay asked the Commissioner of Police to tell him why the Shivaji statue should not be put up.

Earlier today, tension prevailed in Bodhan Town in Nizamabad district over the installation of a Shivaji statue on Saturday night and section 144 has been imposed in the area.

The Commissioner of Police, Nizamabad, K R Nagaraju had stated, "There is a process that has to be followed and permission from the Collector has to be taken."

Nagaraju had added, "The Shivaji statue was brought in the night due to which a commotion was created. Various groups came out on roads saying that their sentiments have been hurt and started pelting stones."

"In retaliation, we had to take refuge of lathi-charge and section 144 has been imposed," he had added.

Police constables have been hurt in the incident and cases will be registered against the accused in the matter. (ANI)

