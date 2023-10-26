Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 26 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday said that his party will file a complaint against Bharat Rashtra Samithi legislator KP Vivekanand to the Election Commission for allegedly attacking BJP's Quthbullapur candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud during a live television debate.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that KP Vivekanand should be booked for his alleged act and should be declared ineligible for contesting the election.

The untoward incident happened during a television debate organised at the constituency by a private channel on October 25.

They were accusing each other of being complicit in land grabbing when Vivekananda grabbed the BJP candidate by the throat.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that in Quthbullapur, the fight is "between Shivaji Maharaj's soldiers and Aurangzeb Gang"

"The MLA's parents named him Vivekanand but they didn't know he would become Aurangzeb. His parents are feeling bad. So here in Quthbullapur, the fight is between Shivaji Maharaj's soldiers and the Aurangzeb Gang. But in the fight, Shivaji Maharaj's soldiers are going to win," Bandi Sanjay Kumar said.

"We will win in Telangana. A section of the media wants BRS to win and a section of the media wants Congress to win but people want BJP to win," he added.

Reacting to the incident, Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said, "KCR's Party MLA assaults BJP Leader On Live TV debate In Telangana. Vivekananda attacking Goud by holding the latter's throat is an act of timidity."

BJP senior leader and OBC morcha chief K Laxman told ANI "When the TV debate is going on naturally opposition leader puts a lot of questions, so answer the question and face it. But due to frustration and depression, as they (BRS) are losing ground, he (BRS MLA) physically assaulted a BJP candidate, this shows how BRS is in total depression."

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Telangana is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the BRS, Congress, and BJP.In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent. (ANI)

