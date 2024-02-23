Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 23 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA G Lasya Nanditha, who died in a road accident on Friday, will be accorded a funeral with police honours by the Telangana, said authorities.

"The government has decided to accord funeral with police honours to the departed leader (G Lasya Nanditha). The collector and district magistrate, of Hyderabad district is therefore requested to make necessary arrangements for the funeral with police honours in consultation with the family members of the departed leader duly ascertaining the full details of the date, time and place for performing last rites. He is also requested to make necessary arrangements with police authorities for traffic, bundobust and security for the funeral," said a statement issued by the Telangana government's general administration department.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao paid his last respects to Lasya Nanditha here on Friday. He also met her family members.

Nanditha died in a road accident on the Patancheru outer Ring Road in Telangana's Sangerddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday early morning.

According to police, the 37-year-old, who was a first-time MLA, suffered serious injuries after her vehicle lost control and rammed into a road divider.

Lasya Nandita, a prominent figure in the political landscape, had previously served as a corporator from Kavadiguda since 2016.

Senior BRS leader and working President of the party, KT Rama Rao took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his condolences on Nandita's sudden demise.

He also shared pictures with the late MLA from their last meeting.

"This was about a week ago. Just now heard the tragic & shocking news that Lasya is no more !! Woke up to the devastating loss of the young legislator who was a very good leader in the making," he said.

"My heartfelt prayers for strength to her family and friends in this terrible & difficult time," the BRS leader added. (ANI)

