Hyderabad, Jan 30 (PTI) The Telangana Cabinet is likely to meet on February 5 to discuss the next course of action on the report of caste survey which would be submitted to the government by February 2, official sources said on Thursday.

The meeting is expected to discuss the caste survey, including giving official status to the report and others, sources said.

The caste survey was held in the state last year.

The officials had informed about the survey to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during a meeting on the subject on January 29.

Observing that the survey was being praised at the national level, the chief minister had appreciated officials for successfully conducting the survey.

The Telangana government's comprehensive socio-economic, employment, political and caste survey, an election promise of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, began on November 6, 2024.

The survey was completed in the first week of December in all 33 districts in the state.

More than one lakh employees, including enumerators, supervisors and data entry operators, participated in the household survey conducted by the state planning department.

The survey identified nearly 1.16 crore families in the state and collected the details of more than 96 per cent of the families. The data entry of all the details has also been completed, an official release said on January 29.

