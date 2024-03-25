Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], March 24 (ANI): Clashes broke out between two communities while celebrating the Holi festival in the Chengicherla area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district in Telengana, a police official said on Sunday.

According to the police, in the Pital Basti of Chengicherla, while celebrating Holi, a few people installed speakers while the Namaz was ongoing. Some individuals asked them to stop the sound, leading to an argument between two communities, which escalated into an attack on each other. This incident occurred today at 4:15 p.m. Till now, there has been no complaint from anyone.

The confrontation resulted in injuries to three individuals.

The police further said that no case has been registered till now.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

