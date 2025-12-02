Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 2 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy declared that the Congress party is ready to fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over what they see as politically motivated cases against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, according to an official release by Telangana CMO.

Addressing the TPCC State Executive meeting, Reddy condemned the Modi government's actions as vendetta politics, claiming the cases were filed to divert attention from Rahul Gandhi's "Vote Chori" campaign.

Reddy emphasised the Gandhi family's sacrifices for the country and their role in India's freedom struggle.

"Gandhi family sacrificed their lives for the country. The Gandhi family started the National Herald newspaper with their own assets and played a key role in the country's freedom struggle. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi worked hard to support the families of the National Herald employees financially", the CM said.

He further stressed that Congress appointed key leaders, such as Mallikarjun Kharge, to the board of directors and revived the newspaper.

"Not a single rupee of the government was used in running the paper. The newspaper was running with the assets inherited by Nehru," he said.

He announced that the party would adopt a resolution supporting Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, affirming their commitment to making Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister of India.

"We are giving a strong message to PM Narendra Modi that we will stand by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and fight for anything if necessary. It is also everyone's responsibility to make Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister of India," he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the state's development initiatives, including plans to develop Osmania University with international standards and unveil the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document, targeting a USD 3 trillion economy.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the development of the states into three regions: the Core Urban Region (CURE), the Peri Urban Region (PURE), and the Rural Agricultural Region Economy (RARE).

The government has already decided to relocate polluting industries from the core urban region to the outer ring road. PURE will be developed inside the regional ring road, and RARE outside the Regional Ring Road. Dry Port, four new airports, the Hyderabad-Bangalore Greenfield Highway, and the bullet train sanctioned by the Union government are the game changers.

CM Reddy appealed to party leaders to propagate the government's welfare and development programmes at the doorsteps of every family in the state. Women are expressing happiness with the distribution of Indiramma sarees.

The CM instructed the new district Congress Presidents to take responsibility for distributing sarees, with coordination from village-level committees.

"65 lakh sarees will be distributed in rural areas by the December end. 35 lakh sarees should be distributed to women in urban areas in March...Let us hold a village-to-village discussion on the welfare and administration provided by the public government," the CM said.

Reddy appealed to party leaders to propagate the government's welfare programs and warned new DCC Presidents against neglect.

The CM warned that action will be initiated if any DCC President is found to be neglecting to follow party directions. The DCC chief had a big responsibility. Challenges are common in politics, and every leader should move forward, the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

