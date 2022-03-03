New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met BJP MP Subramanian Swamy and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait here on Thursday.

Swamy said they discussed economic situation and security scenario, particularly following the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who has been critical of the Modi government over various issues, played down political angle of the meeting, saying he had friends across party divide. Swamy had also met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit to the national capital recently.

Rao, the president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, has been travelling across the country to meet opposition leaders, advocating a united alliance against the BJP.

