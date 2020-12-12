New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi.

The Telangana chief minister is on a three-day visit to the national capital.

Earlier this week, the Chief Minister joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of laying the foundation stone for the grand project of Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista project.

He had earlier stated that he would join the Prime Minister with a sense of pride and expressed that the new project would be 'a symbol of self-esteem, prestige and national pride of a resurgent, confident and strong India.'

The visit also comes days after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) emerged as the single largest party in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections winning 55 seats. (ANI)

