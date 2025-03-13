New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and sought support for several international events scheduled to be organised in Hyderabad this year.

Events such as Miss World, Global Deep Tech Summit, Bharat Summit, and India Joy are scheduled to be held in Hyderabad this year that will showcase Telangana's strength in the entertainment industry, the chief minister informed Jaishankar.

Also Read | Holi 2025 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi Extends Holi Wishes to People, Says 'Hope It Deepens the Colours of Unity'.

He requested the central government to extend support to promote the state through the organisation of these events, according to an official statement.

Jaishankar assured Reddy of his ministry's support for the events.

Also Read | Muzaffarnagar Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Beaten to Death by Brother in Uttar Pradesh After Altercation While Performing Puja.

Former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, Lok Sabha MPs Mallu Ravi and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, and Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav were present at the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)