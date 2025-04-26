Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 26 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy outlined the significant strides made by the state's government in welfare and development and pledged to continue working towards fulfilling the aspirations of its people.

According to an official release, CM Revanth Reddy recalled Telangana's long struggle for statehood and said while the hopes of its citizens remained unfulfilled for a decade after formation, the Congress-led government is now focused on delivering on its promises.

"The people have given a mandate to Congress, and our government is working for all sections -- farmers, students, women, youth, and the underprivileged," he said.

Reddy detailed the extensive welfare schemes launched by the state, including the waiver of Rs 20,617 crore farm loans for 25.5 lakh farmers on Independence Day 2024.

He said that the state government is also providing 24-hour free electricity to farmers, Rs 12,000 input subsidy per acre annually under Rythu Bharosa, and an additional Rs 500 bonus per quintal for fine paddy varieties.

He highlighted efforts to boost youth employment, mentioning the establishment of Young India Skills University and the recruitment of 60,000 government jobs in the first year of the People's Government. Financial assistance schemes such as Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Yojana are aimed at empowering five lakh young individuals.

Paying tribute to Congress's historic focus on people-centric policies, Reddy referred to the contributions of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao, and Dr Manmohan Singh in shaping India's growth trajectory.

He emphasised that the Congress legacy of prioritising education, healthcare, and development continues in Telangana today.

The Chief Minister also said the state had secured over Rs 2.5 lakh crore worth of investment from international conferences in Davos, the United States, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore, aimed at creating private-sector jobs for youth.

Reddy placed a special focus on women's empowerment, noting that Telangana's women entrepreneurs are competing with corporate giants like Adani and Ambani by establishing solar power plants and managing electric buses.

He said that the state government plans to promote one crore women as millionaires, he said. Initiatives such as free RTC bus travel for women, the construction of Indira Kranthi Patham (Indira Kranthi Patham) houses, and low-cost cooking gas have already achieved significant success.

In healthcare, Reddy stated that free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh is being provided through Rajiv Arogyasri, with an additional Rs 1,000 crore in aid being delivered through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) this year.

He announced ambitious plans to rejuvenate the Musi River, drawing inspiration from global examples such as New York's Hudson River and London's Thames, transforming it into a major tourist and employment hub. Infrastructure projects, including the Regional Ring Road and expansion of the Metro Rail network, are also underway to make Hyderabad a global city.

Reddy emphasised that Telangana's policy is to generate wealth and distribute it transparently to the poor. He noted the upcoming welfare policy for gig and app-based workers and praised initiatives like the Praja Vani grievance redressal program, the caste survey, and SC categorisation efforts.

Telangana, he said, is also the first state to recruit members of the third gender community into its traffic police force.

Inviting all delegates to contribute to the state's progress, Reddy appealed for their participation in promoting the "Telangana Rising" mission globally. (ANI)

