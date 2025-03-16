Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 16 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday.

Reddy slammed Rao for attending the Assembly session only twice in the past 15 months despite being the Leader of Opposition (LoP).

The Telangana CM claimed that KCR took a salary of Rs 57,84,124 from December 2023 to February 28, 2025. However, he has only come to the house twice. Reddy stated that MLAs are like government employees and that the Supreme Court has mentioned the same in its judgement.

"Chandrashekhar Rao is the Leader of Opposition. As Leader of Opposition, he came to the Assembly only twice. Since December 2023 till date, he got Rs.57,84,124 as salary. As an Assembly member and as a Leader of Opposition, from December 1, 2023, to February 28, 2025, in approximately 15 months, the money he took from the government as salary is Rs.57,84,124. Assembly members are also government employees. The Supreme Court has given a verdict on this", Revanth Reddy said in the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

Furthermore, Revanth Reddy alleged that K Chandrashekhar Rao left the people of the state in the air and has prepared his party MLAs like him. The Telangana CM alleged that KCR has been threatened by his own family members, due to which he has kept security.

"He(KCR) came here twice and never went anywhere else. By taking a government salary, leaving the people in the air, and the Telangana state to Karma, the Leader of Opposition has prepared them(BRS MLAs) like this. They are acting like they are getting a reaction from the rabies vaccine. What should I tell? The security and all are separate, I don't want to talk about it. He(KCR) has danger to his life from his family members, so he kept security. That is why he is staying away from them(family) in between police security. That is his problem, I don't want to talk about it", CM Reddy said. (ANI)

