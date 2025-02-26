New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Wednesday.

"Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy met with representatives of Queensland from Australia in Hyderabad to discuss investment prospects for multiple sectors.

The prospect of signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Industry, Sports, Trade and other sectors was discussed in the meeting, which was held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu also attended the meeting with Queensland delegates.

Queensland representatives responded positively to entering agreements for investments in Telangana. Queensland Governor Jeannette and Queensland Finance, Trade, Employment and Training Minister Hon Rosslyn (Ros) Bates were also present at the meeting.

This development came after Reddy announced that he wanted to transform the State's economy into a trillion-dollar economy in the next 10 years. He participated in the inauguration of the "Bio Asia 2025" conference at the HICC.

