New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Telagana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday, and discussed the need for rapid urban transformation with a need to catalyse gamechanger projects in the state.

https://x.com/revanth_anumula/status/1926286564700647689

Also Read | COVID-19 Death in Karnataka: Bengaluru Reports First Coronavirus-Linked Death, Active Cases Mount to 38 in State.

In a post on social media platform X on Saturday, CM Reddy said, "During one-on-one meeting with Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, discussed the need for rapid urban transformation with a need to catalyse gamechanger projects in #Telangana"

"Among them, I discussed the need to have an accelerated closure for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2, because the neglect of 10 years to increase metro footprint has pushed us back nationally. We wish to augment existing Metro with three corridors in next phase of 76.40 kms with five corridors. The Centre must support us in giving #Hyderabad the next level of metro rail coverage," CM Reddy added in his post.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Karnataka: 24-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Belagavi.

The next big project of importance for Telangana is the Regional Ring Road (RRR) divided into the north & south arcs, he said. "Requested the Hon'ble Prime Minister to order for a quick closure of the entire project"

CM Reddy noted that the RRR will have a complimenting Regional Ring Railway, (RRR-2), abutting the roadway, of around 370-kms long, and will have a transformative impact on our state's connectivity factor.

"Also requested for a greenfield highway from Telangana Dry Port to the Bandar seaport in Andhra Pradesh to give an extra edge to our pharma industry. In addition sought support to further strengthening Telangana's position in the Semiconductor Ecosystem, including the ISM project. We also demanded liberal Central support for our defence &aerospace ecosystem," he said.

Looking forward to a positive response to all our requests from the hon'ble Prime Minister, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chief Ministers of different states at the NITI Aayog meeting held at the Bharat Mandapan here on Saturday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma were among the Chief Ministers who met PM Modi at the meeting of NITI Aayog Governing Council here.

PM Modi chaired the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, earlier today.

It was attended by Chief Ministers and Lt. Governors representing 24 States and 7 UTs. This year's theme was Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047. The meeting commenced with a minute of silence in the remembrance of the victims of Pahalgam terrorist attack.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)