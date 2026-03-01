Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 1 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will be visiting Vikarabad district, along with Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Monday (March 2).

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Reddy will attend the closing ceremony of the training program for the District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, to be held at Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad.

Also Read | How Viral Leaked Videos Land on Po*n Sites? Cybersecurity Expert Amit Dubey Breaks Down How Private Clips End Up on Adult Websites.

The Chief Minister will receive Rahul Gandhi at Shamshabad Airport at 9:30 AM, and after which the two will directly leave for Vikerabad, the CMO stated.

After attending the concluding session of the AP and Telangana DCC presidents' training program, the Chief Minister will make his return to Hyderabad in the evening.

Also Read | India News | Karnataka: Shia Muslims in Chikkamagaluru Protest Against US, Israel for Killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Watch Video).

Earlier today, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy instructed officials to prepare a Core Urban Act, which will be enforced for the functioning of all three Municipal Corporations - GHMC, Malkajgiri and Cyberabad Municipal Corporations in the Outer Ring Road limits. The new Core Urban Act will replace the existing GHMC Act.

The Chief Minister stressed that all permissions, fee structure and development works should be finalised as per the Core Urban Act. Reddy made it clear that the development works within the municipal limits will be given top priority in the prestigious 99-day programme to be launched by the state government soon.

At the high-level review of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development in the Secretariat today, CM Reddy emphasised that sanitation and cleanliness should be given priority in the Core Urban area ( CURE). The CM instructed the authorities to identify suitable locations and make arrangements for dumping the garbage in the wake of people who are throwing waste in the open places and causing inconvenience to locals. After establishing garbage dumping points, action should be initiated against those who dump garbage outside the designated areas so as to maintain proper sanitation and ensure compliance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)