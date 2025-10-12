Suryapet (Telangana) [India], October 12 (ANI): A Special Branch police officer of Suryapet died by suicide by hanging himself at his residence, reportedly due to health issues, police said.

Satyanarayana, aged 54, died by suicide by hanging himself at his residence, cops said.

A case has been registered in the matter.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the body of a 27-year-old techie, identified as Shilpa, was found hanging at her residence in Bengaluru's Suddaguntepalya area on August 29.

Her parents have filed a police complaint alleging that she died by suicide due to constant dowry harassment by her husband, Praveen, and his family.

A case has been registered in this matter, and the deceased woman's husband, Praveen, has been arrested."A 27-year-old techie, Shilpa, was found hanging at her home in South Bengaluru's Suddaguntepalya.

Her parents have filed a police complaint stating that she died by suicide, allegedly because she was constantly harassed for dowry by her in-laws.

The deceased woman's husband, Praveen, has been arrested," police said.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

