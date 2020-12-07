Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 7 (ANI): A sub-divisional Police Officer has been arrested in a Disproportionate Assets case at Kamareddy District on Sunday.

A case of Assets Disproportionate to his known source of income was registered against Taya Laxmi Narayana, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Kamareddy Sub-Division, Kamareddy District, resident of Tirumalagiri, Hyderabad as he was found in possession of huge assets acquired by Corrupt and dubious means, as per an official press release.

Searches were conducted at various places at Hyderabad, Nalgonda, Kamareddy districts and during the searches, it was revealed that Taya Laxmi Narayana, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Kamareddy Sub-Division, Kamareddy district has amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income in the form of net cash, Gold, Open plots, Agriculture lands, Residential houses etc at Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Kamareddy, Nalgonda and Nizamabad districts to the tune of approximately Rs.2,11,84,109, the release added.

Today, Taya Laxmi Narayana, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Kamareddy Sub-Division, Kamareddy District was arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases, Karimnagar. The case is under investigation. (ANI)

