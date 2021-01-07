Hyderabad, Jan 7 (PTI) The Telangana Police intensified efforts to nab former Andhra Pradesh minister Bhuma Akhila Priyas husband and other absconding accused in the kidnap of a former badminton player and his two brothers here over a land dispute, a senior official said onThursday.

Police teams have been sent to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka as part of the operations to nab them, a day after police rescued the trio abandoned by their abductors, the official said. A group of around 15 people posing as Income Tax sleuths, with fake search warrants entered the house of Praveen, a former national badminton player, at Bowenpally on the night of January 5 on the pretext of conducting a raid and abducted him and his two brothers after locking up other family members in a room.

They took Praveen and his brothers to a farmhouse but later abandoned them at Narsingi here early Wedesday after police intensified search to locate them. Police later rescued the trio from there. Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, including Priya, who was on Wednesday arrested, and her absconding husband Bhargava Ram and others allegedly planned and executed the kidnap following a dispute with Praveen over a 25-acre land located at Hafeezpet here.

Akhila Priya and her husband are the main conspirators. They hired a few people and got it (kidnap) executed through them, a senior police official told PTI, adding based on investigation so far, the gang members were from Andhra Pradesh. The abductors also took signatures on some documents and blank papers from the trio, family members of Praveen said. Priya presently in judicial custody and lodged in a jail here, has been named as the first accused in the remand report by the police, the official said. Meanwhile, Priya, a former Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister in the previous TDP regime, moved a bail application in a local court which has been posted for Friday.

A petition seeking police custody of her for further interrogation will be filed, the official said. The investigation disclosed that Praveen had purchased the land in 2016 but the accused Subba Reddy, Priya and her husband started claiming the land. Priyaalong with her husband and other accused planned and organised the abductionin order to extort money and the property from them, police added.

