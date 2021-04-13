Hyderabad, Apr 13 (PTI) A total of 2,200 kg of cannabis, also known as ganja, worth Rs 3.31 crore was seized in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Tuesday and one person arrested, police said.

During a vehicle check at Brundavanam village, police found the driver of a van transporting ganja from Chintoor of Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad by concealing the contraband under empty vegetable trays.

The driver was arrested and the contraband and vehicle were seized.Efforts were on to arrest others involved in the chain of transportation of the ganja, police added.PTI VVK

