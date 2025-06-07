Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], June 7 (ANI): A man and his wife allegedly died by suicide at their residence in Telangana's Nizamabad district, reportedly due to financial stress and health issues, police said on Saturday.

Nizamabad Town police station officials said they received a call about the incident on Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Srinivas (53) and Mamatha (48).

According to police, the couple's two sons were away at work when the incident took place.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the couple died by hanging. Based on the state of the bodies and the foul smell, we believe the incident occurred a day or two ago," an officer said.

A case has been registered, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

