Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): A comprehensive fire mock drill was conducted at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Thursday in collaboration with the Telangana State Fire Department, aimed at enhancing emergency response systems and inter-departmental coordination during fire-related disasters.

The drill featured a live demonstration by Madhapur Station Fire Officer Anjaneyulu Dodla, who briefed attendees on various fire safety tools, types of fire emergencies, and appropriate response methods. He also explained how to act during emergencies, the importance of remaining calm, and how to evacuate safely using designated routes.

Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty, IPS, and Joint Commissioner of Police Dr. Gajarao Bhupal, IPS, emphasised the importance of taking timely precautions and maintaining heightened personal safety awareness during such emergencies.

The drill began with the sound of a fire alarm, prompting the immediate and systematic evacuation of the Cyberabad CP Office staff. Trained Fire Marshals guided the personnel to the designated assembly Point near the National Flag Post. Teams from various wings, including the Traffic Police, Cybercrime, SHE Teams, Special Branch, Economic Offences Wing, Bomb Disposal Squad, and CAR Headquarters, actively participated in the drill. Fire alarm systems, lift circuit breakers, and the Public Address System were activated in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures, followed by simulated rescue operations conducted by emergency teams.

The Telangana Fire Services Department played a crucial role in the exercise by deploying fire tenders, medical teams, safety personnel, and a Bronto Skylift vehicle to simulate high-rise rescue operations. The Bronto Skylift showcased advanced capabilities for evacuating individuals from upper floors during fire emergencies. The mock drill emphasised the importance of awareness among staff regarding evacuation procedures, emergency exits, and the correct usage of fire safety equipment. Following the exercise, a review meeting was held to assess performance, identify areas for improvement, and recommend action points to strengthen preparedness.

The Cyberabad Police reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding lives and property through proactive planning, inter-agency collaboration, regular training, and the effective use of social media platforms to provide accurate, real-time updates and counter misinformation during crisis situations.

Senior officers who were present during the drill include DCP Crimes A. Muthyam Reddy, DCP Road Safety L.C. Naik, DCP Special Branch Sai Sri, DCP Women & Child Safety Wing Srujana Karnam, ADCP Administration Ravichandan Reddy, and officers from the Telangana Fire Services, including SFO Anjaneyulu Dodla (Madhapur), SFO Prashanth (BSL Madhapur), Trainee SFO Gopal (Madhapur), along with staff of Madhapur Fire Station and ministerial staff of Cyberabad CPO. (ANI)

