Sangaredd (Telangana) [India], July 1 (ANI): The death toll in the Sigachi Pharma Industries explosion in Telangana's Sangareddy district rose to 34, officials confirmed on Tuesday, as rescue operations continued at the site of the blast.

According to officials, on Monday, over a dozen workers sustained injuries in an explosion at a chemical factory in Pasamailaram Phase 1 area of Telangana's Sangareddy district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the explosion at the Sigachi Pharma chemical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy district.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy offered full support to the State government in the relief operations following the blast at a chemical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy, which killed at least 34 people and injured many.

"NDRF, Police and other agencies are engaged in relief operations...Central financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs each will be given to families of the deceased persons and Rs 50,000 to the injured," Kishan Reddy told reporters here."The BJP never does politics on such issues. We will fully cooperate in relief activities...The state government should take all steps to prevent such accidents," Reddy said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the blast. "Saddened by the tragic accident in a chemical factory in Sangareddy, Telangana. The NDRF team rushed to the spot immediately and is continuing the rescue operation along with the local administration," Amit Shah said in a post on X.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of those injured," Shah added.

On Monday, Director General of the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services, Y Nagi Reddy, stated that rescue officials were unsure of the number of people trapped under the debris.

He added that, according to industrial experts, the blast occurred during the air handling and drying of Microcrystalline cellulose.

"Today, at around 9.48 am, there was a blast in the drying unit at Sigachi Pharma Company. The explosion led to a fire. A total of 12 people have died and 35 are injured in the incident," Nagi Reddy told reporters after visiting the accident site.

"As per industrial experts, the incident happened during the air handling/drying of Microcrystalline cellulose. We are currently unsure of the number of people under the debris," he added.

Rescue operations are still underway. (ANI)

