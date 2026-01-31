India News | Telangana: Excise Police Arrests 'Baba' for Cultivating Marijuana in Sangareddy

Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], January 31 (ANI): In a major drug bust, excise officials raided agricultural land in Panchgaon village of Narayanked Mandal in Sangareddy and seized Ganja (marijuana) plants weighing 17.741 kilograms with a market value of at least Rs 70 lakhs.

A Baba, identified as Narsaiah Maharaj, was found cultivating Ganja plants in the middle of his cotton plants, an excise official said.

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The officials seized 685 Ganja plants, weighing around 17.741 kgs, worth approximately Rs 70 lakhs. Narsaiah Maharaj was arrested and handed over to Narayanked Excise police. Investigations revealed that he was selling the Ganja to consumers.

According to an Excise official, "On credible information, Excise officials conducted raids on agricultural land and found Ganja plants being cultivated in the middle of a cotton plant by a Baba named Narsaiah Maharaj in Panchgaon village of Narayanked Mandal in Sangareddy district. The accused, Narsaiah Maharaj, was cultivating Ganja plants in his field and selling them to consumers. The excise police seized 685 plants, weighing around 17.741 kgs, worth approximately Rs 7 lakhs, and arrested him, handing him over to Narayanked Excise police."

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Further investigation is underway in the case.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit, mounted surveillance at the Airport Arrival Village, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, and recovered 27.15 kilograms of marijuana from the possession of seven passengers, according to a release.

The press release stated that at around 01:15 am on Friday, four Indian international passengers arriving from Bangkok by airline were intercepted along with three other persons during the process of handing over their check-in baggage.

On systematic examination of the check-in baggage of the passengers, multiple packets containing greenish-brown lumpy substance concealed inside trolley bags were recovered.

The recovered substance, weighing a total of 27.15 kilograms (gross), tested positive for Ganja (Marijuana) using a Narcotic Drug Detection Kit. The estimated value of the substance stands at Rs. 9.5 crore. (ANI)

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