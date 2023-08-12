Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], August 12 (ANI): A fire broke out at a mall in Chandanagar area in Telangana’s Rangareddy district on Saturday and was doused hours later, informed the fire officials.

According to the fire officials, there are no casualties reported in the incident.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CID Arrests Five People for Forging CMO Officials’ Digital Signs to Illegally Make Money.

“The incident happened at the JP Cinemas of Infinity Mall in Chandanagar at around 5.30 AM in the morning. The fire was confined to the lobby area. There are no casualties. The fire brigade immediately reached the spot and extinguished the fire”, Madhapur ADFO, Giridhar Reddy said.

The ADFO further said that the corridor lobby in between the screens of the Cinemas caught fire adding that the fire originated in the lobby and was confined there.

Also Read | International Youth Day 2023: Intoxication Is the Cause of Destruction, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanat.

"The corridor lobby in between the screens caught fire. There are five screens on the fifth floor and there is a lobby in between those screens. There is also a canteen there. The fire originated in the lobby and it was confined there. A total of 8 fire vehicles participated in the operation and with strategic firefighting covering all sides of the building, we could swiftly control the fire”, ADFO Reddy added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)