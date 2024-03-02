India News | Telangana: Fire Breaks out in Haritha Kakatiya Hotel; None Injured

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A fire broke out in Haritha Kakatiya hotel's kitchen in Telangana's Hanamkonda district on Saturday. No casualties were reported during the fire incident.

Agency News ANI| Mar 02, 2024 09:58 PM IST
India News | Telangana: Fire Breaks out in Haritha Kakatiya Hotel; None Injured

Hanamakonda (Telangana) [India], March 2 (ANI): A fire broke out in Haritha Kakatiya hotel's kitchen in Telangana's Hanamkonda district on Saturday. No casualties were reported during the fire incident.

The fire officials reached the spot as soon as they received word of the incident and doused the fire.

The fire broke out during the cleaning of the smoke duct in the kitchen, said a fire official.

By the time the fire crew went, the hotel management had almost put off the fire, added the official.

An accidental fire occurred while cleaning the smoke duct in the kitchen. There was no property damage, a fire official added further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

