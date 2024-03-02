India News | Telangana: Fire Breaks out in Haritha Kakatiya Hotel; None Injured

Hanamakonda (Telangana) [India], March 2 (ANI): A fire broke out in Haritha Kakatiya hotel's kitchen in Telangana's Hanamkonda district on Saturday. No casualties were reported during the fire incident.

The fire officials reached the spot as soon as they received word of the incident and doused the fire.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP To Announce Candidates for All 13 Seats in Punjab in 2-4 Days, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The fire broke out during the cleaning of the smoke duct in the kitchen, said a fire official.

By the time the fire crew went, the hotel management had almost put off the fire, added the official.

Also Read | Gurugram Road Accident: Man Dies After Speeding Car Hits His Scooter in Old Railway Road (Watch Video).

An accidental fire occurred while cleaning the smoke duct in the kitchen. There was no property damage, a fire official added further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)