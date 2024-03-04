Hyderabad, Mar 4 (PTI) Five persons from Karnataka died and six others were injured when a car they were travelling in hit a tree in Wanaparthy district of Telangana on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred under Kothakota police station limits on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway at around 2.30 am, they said.

Three children and two elderly persons died in the accident while six other occupants of the car were injured in the accident. They are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, police said.

As per preliminary investigations, the person driving the vehicle had apparently fallen asleep and lost control over the wheel causing the vehicle to hit a roadside tree, a senior police official told PTI.

The person driving the car is among the injured undergoing treatment, the official said, adding that the victims belonged to Ballari district in Karnataka. Further investigations are on.

