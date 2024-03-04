Wanaparthy (Telangana) [India], March 4 (ANI): As many as five people were killed and six were injured in a road accident under the Kothkota police station area in Wanaparthy district in the early hours of Monday, said the police.

According to the police, they were travelling from Bellary (Karnataka) to Hyderabad.

"At around 10 p.m. on Sunday, they started travelling from Bellary. By the time they reached Kothagudem at around 2 a.m., the driver was overspeeding, after which, the car rammed into a tree; leading to five casualties, leaving six injured," said Manjunath Reddy, Sub-Inspector, Kothakota police station.

A case has been registered into the matter and the deceased's bodies have been sent for post-mortem, added Sub-inspector Reddy.

Further probes are underway. (ANI)

