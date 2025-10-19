Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 19 (ANI): Ahead of Diwali, the Telangana Food Safety department has conducted a massive statewide drive across all 33 districts, inspecting sweet manufacturing units and retailers to ensure food safety during the Diwali celebrations.

The inspections revealed alarming violations, including the use of synthetic food colours, non-food-grade silver foils, adulterated ghee, and reused cooking oil.

In a post on X, Telangana State Commissioner of Food Safety wrote, "Food Safety Drive across Telangana, as part of statewide festive inspections, teams conducted special #FoodSafety drives across all 33 districts covering sweet manufacturing units and retailers. Ninety-five sweet units were inspected statewide. Seventy-seven enforcement samples and 157 surveillance samples lifted and sent for laboratory analysis."

The special festive inspections aimed to ensure the safe consumption of sweets during the celebrations. The drive covered 95 sweet manufacturing units, with a total of 77 enforcement samples and 157 surveillance samples collected for laboratory analysis. Additionally, spot testing was conducted wherever Food Safety on Wheels units were available.

The inspections revealed several major violations, including the use of synthetic food colours in milk-based sweets such as jalebi, laddus, and khoya items, non-food-grade silver foils and poor hygiene standards in manufacturing units, adulterated ghee and reused cooking oil in sweet preparation and unlabelled and expired food products at retail outlets.

The Telangana Food Safety department has urged the public to remain vigilant while purchasing sweets and report any suspected violations to authorities. The initiative is part of broader efforts to safeguard consumer health during the festive season.

