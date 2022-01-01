Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 1 (ANI): Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has launched the suggestions and grievances box at Raj Bhavan gate.

This box will be kept at Raj Bhavan gate and will be made available for the public to give their suggestions or grievances.

"Raj Bhavan will act as a bridge between the government and people. So whatever may be within our limitations if it could be solved definitely we will solve," she told the media at Raj Bhavan.

"If it is referred to the government, we will see it further. So, in order to get connected to the people of Telangana, we have come up with a suggestion/grievances box. It will be placed outside the Raj Bhavan to be accessible to people," she said. (ANI)

