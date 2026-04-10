New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday paid a courtesy call to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This marked the first meeting of Shukla since he assumed charge as the Governor of Telangana.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan, in a statement, "Governor of Telangana Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

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Shukla also met with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today.

The Prime Minister wrote on X: "Governor of Telangana, Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla met Prime Minister @narendramodi."

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Last month, President Murmu appointed Shukla as the fifth Governor of Telangana, replacing Jishnu Dev Varma. Shukla earlier served as Governor of Himachal Pradesh. Shukla was sworn in as the Governor of Telangana on March 11. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)