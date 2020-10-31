Hyderabad, Oct 31 (PTI) The Telangana government has banned CPI (Maoist) and its front organisations for another year.

The ban on the Maoists has been extended for a further period of one year beyond August 17, 2020, and its front organisations, including Revolutionary Democratic Front, from August 9 of this year, an official press release said on Saturday.

Also Read | CM Arvind Kejriwal's Vision of Providing 24/7 Water to Every Resident of Delhi Has to Be a Reality, Says Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha.

Meanwhile, police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district bordering Chattisgarh, caught a 35-year-old Maoist, who is a commander of a guerilla squad, and a 20-year-old woman Maoist in Tirlapuram forest during a combing operation, a police press release said.

The commander has about 60 cases, including 16 murder cases, 19 attempt to murder cases, five kidnap cases, registered against him at different police stations, it said.

Also Read | Air Quality Index: AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’ in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad.

He has been underground and working in the CPI (Maoist) for the last 15 years.

The woman ultra too has been underground for the last three years and faces 17 cases, the release said.

Both are natives of Chattisgarh.

A gun, a mobile phone, three pen drives, 14 gelatine sticks, three detonators and others were seized from the two arrested, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)