Hyderabad, Jun 17 (PTI) In view of the escalating geopolitical tensions and military developments in the Middle East, particularly between Iran and Israel, the Telangana government on Tuesday said, as per the instructions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, a dedicated helpline was set up at Telangana Bhavan in the national capital.

The initiative aims to assist and respond swiftly to any concerns related to Telangana residents who may be currently residing or traveling in the affected regions, an official release said.

As per the latest available inputs from the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassies abroad, no Telangana citizens have been reported as directly affected as of now. However, as a proactive measure, the helpline has been set up to offer guidance, collect information, and extend support to families or individuals who may require assistance or wish to report concerns, it added.

