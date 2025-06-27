Hyderabad, Jun 27 (PTI) The Telangana government will soon introduce legislation for the welfare of gig workers, state Labour Minister G Vivek Venkat Swamy said on Friday.

Recalling that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had promised to bring in legislation to protect the rights of gig workers, he pointed out that such laws have already been enacted in Rajasthan and Karnataka.

The state government is considering the establishment of a board for the welfare and rights of gig workers, an official release quoted the minister as saying.

The government is holding consultations with gig workers to seek their suggestions while formulating welfare measures, he said, adding that the proposed bill would be placed before the Cabinet soon.

The bill may also include a provision to impose a one or two per cent cess, Swamy added.

Telangana has more than 4.5 lakh people engaged in gig and platform-based jobs, and the upcoming legislation is expected to play a crucial role in safeguarding their interests.

