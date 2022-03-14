Hyderabad, Mar 14 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Monday directed three BJP MLAs, suspended from the ongoing Budget session, to appear before the State Legislative Assembly Speaker on March 15 to present their views.

The three -- T Raja Singh, M Raghunandan Rao and Eatala Rajender -- were suspended on March 7 for allegedly disrupting the proceedings.

Last week, a Single Judge declined to grant the three relief after which they again approached the court with a writ appeal.

A Division Bench of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice A Venkateshwara Reddy today directed the MLAs to appear before the Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy who shall hear them out before the commencement of the Assembly proceedings.

"The three appellants shall be given an opportunity to present their views before the Speaker, who shall thereafter, take an appropriate decision regarding revocation of suspension of the appellants (the three BJP members) and allowing them to participate in the remainder of the ongoing Assembly Session," the High Court said.

"We hope and trust that the Speaker will rise to the occasion as is expected of him being a high Constitutional functionary and guardian of the House above partisan politics and do all that is necessary to uphold the cause of justice and parliamentary democracy," said the Bench.

The court disposed of the writ appeal.

