Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 7 (ANI): The Telangana High Court has ordered suspension of the Central Administrative Tribunal order quashing the appointment of Jaiteerth R Joshi as Director General, BrahMos of the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Last month, the Hyderabad bench of CAT had quashed the appointment of Director General Jaiteerth R Joshi, directing the Defence Ministry to reconsider the claim of senior-most scientist Sivasubramaniam Nambi Naidu for the top post.

The appointment of Joshi was challenged in November 2024 on a plea by Sivasubramaniam Nambi Naidu, a Distinguished Scientist (DS), with DRDO, who was one of the three shortlisted for the position.

Naidu claimed that he is seven years senior to Joshi and has served as an Outstanding Scientist since 2017.

Jaiteerth R Joshi had taken charge on December 2 2024.

The leadership dispute has surfaced at a critical time, as India is executing major defence supply orders. (ANI)

