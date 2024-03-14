Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 14 (ANI): In view of the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad the police have issued a traffic advisory for several parts of the city.

As Narendra Modi will be visiting Hyderabad on March 15 and 16, the Commissioner of Traffic Police on Thursday released a list of the places or routes where the traffic will be stopped or diverted.

Also Read | Rajasthan Government Slashes Vat on Petrol and Diesel by 2%, Hikes DA for State Govt Staff by 4%.

According to an official statement, PM Modi will be arriving at Begumpet Airport on March 15 (Friday) and will proceed to roadshow at Malkajgiri and then he will be returning to the Raj Bhavan.

The places where the traffic will be interrupted for a while on Friday from 4:40 PM to 7:00 PM include Begumpet, PNT Junction, Rasoolpura, CTO, Plaza, St Johns Rotary, Sangeeth X Roads, Alugadda Bavi, Mettuguda, Railway Hospital, Mettuguda Rotary, Mirjalguda T Junction, Malkajgiri Arch, Lalapet, Tarnaka, Green Lands, Monappa Junction, Rajbhavan MMTS Jn, VV Statue.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Hospitalised: West Bengal CM Admitted to SSKM Hospital Due to Forehead Injury; Leaders Wish Speedy Recovery (See Pics).

On Saturday between 10:40 AM to 11:15 AM Modi will be returning to the Begumpet Airport due to this VIP movement in the traffic, the traffic will be affected at several places including, VV Statue, Metro Residency Lane, MMTS Rajbhavan, Panjagutta, Greenlands, HPS Out Gate, Begumpet Flyover, PNT Flyover.

The traffic police urged people to take the above information into note and manage their movements accordingly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)