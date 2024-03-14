New Delhi, March 14: Leaders across the party lines have wished a speedy recovery to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who sustained a 'major injury' on Thursday. Banerjee sustained injuries on her forehead on Thursday and was hospitalized, according to the Trinamool Congress.

She got injured after falling accidentally at her home and TMC national general secretary and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee got her admitted to the SSKM hospital, party leader Kunal Ghosh said. Mamata Banerjee Hospitalised After Suffering Bleeding Injury on Forehead, TMC Shares Injured West Bengal CM's Photos.

Mamata Banerjee Admitted to SSKM Hospital

Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gqLqWm1HwE — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 14, 2024

"Wishing @MamataOfficial a speedy recovery. She was seriously injured after falling accidentally at her home. She had a head injury. She is undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital. @abhishekaitc took her to the hospital. The examination process is underway," Ghosh said. She was shifted from Woodburn Block at SSKM Hospital to Trauma Care Centre, in Kolkata.

Leaders Wish Speedy Recovery

Shocked to see this. Pray for ur speedy recovery Didi. God bless u https://t.co/Cc9fn1cNMO — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 14, 2024

Wishing CM @MamataOfficial a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health... pic.twitter.com/6ysCgl9I2t — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar ( মোদীজির পরিবার ) (@DrSukantaBJP) March 14, 2024

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while taking to X expressed his shock. "Shocked to see this. Pray for ur speedy recovery Didi. God bless u," he said. Shashi Tharoor, a Congress MP also took to X and said, "Shocked to see this. Wish @MamataOfficial a swift & complete recovery! @AITCofficial" CAA-NRC Row: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Says, ‘Will Not Let Anyone Take Away Citizenship of People As Long as I Am Alive’.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wished her a speedy recovery. "Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health," he posted on X. The All India Trinamool Congress shared photos of Banerjee on a hospital bed with a deep cut in the middle of her forehead and blood on her face.

"Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," the party said in a post on X. "Please keep her in your prayers," the TMC added. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "My thoughts are with her during this difficult time, and I'm wishing her a speedy recovery."

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, the party Rajya Sabha MP said that Vice President and chairman of the Upper House Jagdeep Dhankhar has inquired about Banerjee's health. "Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankar has inquired about the health of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Ms Mamata Banerjee, expressing his deep anguish and wishing speedy recovery," Ray said.

