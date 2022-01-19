Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 19 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha took oath as the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) on Wednesday.

"Today I took oath as MLC for Kamareddy & Nizamabad District. I thank @trspartyonline& CM Sri KCR garu for this opportunity. My sincere gratitude to local body representatives for reposing their faith in me and my candidature by electing me unopposed," Kavitha tweeted.

Also Read | ‘Learnt From School About Good Touch And Bad Touch’: Accused Imprisoned Under POCSO Act in Kerala Following Boy's Statement.

"I thank everyone who attended my swearing-in ceremony today and I pray for speedy recovery of Sri @PSRTRS garu, Sri @jeevanreddytrs garu, MLC Sri Rajeshwar garu who couldn't join us today," she said in another tweet.

The biennial elections for 12 seats of Telangana Legislative Council from nine local authorities' constituencies took place on December 10 last year.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Govt Allows Liquor Sale at All Airports and Supermarkets, Cuts Prices by 20%.

The counting of the vote took place on December 14. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)