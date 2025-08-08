Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 8 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress government, accusing them of deceiving the Backward Classes (BCs) and indulging in non-stop political theatrics, according to a press release.

Welcoming new leaders and cadre from the Parigi constituency into the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at Telangana Bhavan, KTR strongly criticised the Congress's handling of BC reservations and governance failures. KTR alleged that the Congress party has blatantly misled the people on the issue of BC reservations.

"They promised 42% reservations with legal backing before the elections and secured votes. But now, CM Revanth Reddy says BC reservations will only be granted if Rahul Gandhi becomes Prime Minister. Was this condition mentioned in the BC Declaration?" KTR asked.

Drawing a sharp contrast, KTR reminded that KCR went to Delhi with a mission to secure Telangana statehood and succeeded. "Can Revanth claim he brought back BC reservations from Delhi?" he challenged.

As per the press release, KTR mocked, saying that CM Revanth Reddy suffers from 'KCR Phobia'.

KTR stated that even in Delhi, Revanth couldn't stop talking about KCR. "It appears Revanth is mentally obsessed with KCR. He's suffering from a clear case of KCR-phobia," KTR mocked. He added that the Congress government is using the BC reservations issue as a diversion while ignoring other commitments made in the BC Declaration.

He said, "Revanth's Governance is a 'Drama Show'".

In the press release, calling Revanth Reddy's entire governance style a "drama", KTR said, "When I point out how he's betraying BCs and faking governance, Revanth tries to silence me with personal attacks. But the truth is, everything he's doing--whether with Modi, Rahul Gandhi, or even for Chandrababu Naidu--is pure drama."

KTR also questioned Revanth's silence on the implementation of over 420 pre-poll promises. "Even his claim that he will remain in the Congress till the end is just another drama," KTR said.

According to the release, KTR alleged Congress is gearing up to use corrupt funds in local polls.

With local body elections around the corner, KTR warned the public that Congress leaders were preparing to distribute "ill-gotten money" amassed through 20 months of corrupt governance. He urged voters to support BRS if they wanted to curb Congress atrocities and ensure officials respond to public grievances.

He said, "Congress has cheated every section of society".

KTR painted a grim picture of Congress rule, highlighting power cuts, fertiliser shortages, failing village and urban governance. He said Telangana has been pushed back 10 years. "After the polls, they will even cancel Rythu Bandhu," he warned. "In this Congress regime, not a single individual or community has been spared from betrayal," he thundered.

KTR made a call to the BRS cadre saying, "Fight & win local elections".

KTR admitted that during BRS's 10-year rule, the focus was on Telangana's development, and cadre may not have received individual attention. But he assured that once BRS returns to power, workers would be given due recognition and growth opportunities.

He issued a clarion call to all senior leaders and grassroots workers: "Work hard and ensure victory in every village during the upcoming local body elections. As long as Telangana exists, the pink flag will fly high. We will wipe out Congress and BJP, and bring back KCR as the Chief Minister", said the release. (ANI)

