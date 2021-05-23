Hyderabad, May 23 (PTI) COVID-19 cases in Telangana continue to show a declining trend with 2,242 fresh infections being reported on Sunday, taking the tally to over 5.53 lakh, while the toll stood at 3,125 with 19 deaths.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 343, followed by Rangareddy (174) and Karimnagar (165), a health department bulletin said.

The state has40,489active cases.

The cases have shown a decline since May 18, when the state logged 3,982 cases.

With 4,693 people being cured on Sunday, the total number of recoveries stood at 5,09,663.

The cumulative number of cases was 5,53,277.

Over 42,000 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the cumulative to over 1.45 crore.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.89 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate and recovery rate in the state stood at 0.56 per cent and 92.11 per cent, compared to 1.1 per cent and 88.3 per cent at the national level.

